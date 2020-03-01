If there’s a nastier time of year than the stretch between Valentine’s Day and Easter, I can’t think of it. Consider:
The weather is uniformly grey and blustery. The novelty of frigid temperatures has long since worn off. Pristine snowy lawns and streets are reduced to grimy patches of slush. The warmth of a blazing fireplace isn’t worth the removal of the ashes. Oklahoma moves to Texas … by air.
The office work you neglected since the beginning of the year is now past due, and you’ve forgotten where you put the instructions.
Your online purchases are uniformly unacceptable, and you can’t remember your password to claim a refund.
The birthdays of half your young relatives were last month, and you forgot every last one of them.
Your New Year’s resolutions and gym club memberships expire simultaneously.
Your car registration expired in November, your inspection sticker is due in March and your left blinker light relay is on back order until April.
Your health insurance deductible overshadows your mortgage payment for January and February.
Early voting for the presidential primary has begun, and your choices this year are laughable … literally. “None of the above” is not on the ballot.
Your cherished dream of a) getting the band back together, b) starting that children’s book or c) filling your Bucket List is slipping through your fingers. You can actually feel it.
In short, the Miserable Month of Murphy has begun. For the next four weeks, Murphy’s Law and all its corollaries and maxims are in full force and effect.
As a reminder – Murphy’s Law commands: If anything can go wrong, it will
• First corollary: It will go wrong at the most inopportune time, it will be all your fault, and everyone will know it.
• Second corollary: If there is a possibility of several things going wrong, the one that will cause the most damage will be the one to go wrong. Sub-corollary: Left to themselves, things tend to go from bad to worse.
• Third corollary: If everything seems to be going well, you have overlooked something.
• Fourth corollary: Nature always sides with the hidden flaw. Sub-corollary: The hidden flaw never stays hidden for long.
Murphy’s Sub-Laws
• Whenever you set out to do something, something else must be done first.
• The legibility of instructions is inversely proportional to their importance.
• The chance of the bread falling with the buttered side down is directly proportional to the cost of the carpet.
• A falling object will always land where it can do the most damage.
• Build a system that even a fool can use, and only a fool will use it.
• There’s never time to do it right, but there’s always time to do it over.
• When in doubt, mumble. When in trouble, delegate.
• Where patience fails, force prevails.
• If you want something bad enough, chances are you won’t get it. Also, if you want something badly, that’s how you will get it.
• Any time you put an item in a “safe place,” it will never be seen again.
• Your best golf shots always occur when playing alone.
• Those who know the least will always know it the loudest.
• The optimist proclaims that we live in the best of all possible worlds; the pessimist fears this is true.
• Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn’t have to do it himself.
• Two wrongs don’t make a right. It usually takes three or four.
• You get the most of what you need the least.
• Nothing should be attributed to malice or conspiracy that cannot be just as easily explained by incompetence or stupidity.
(That last one is my own contribution, gleaned from long and often bitter experience as the editor of a daily newspaper.)
INTERESTING HOLIDAYS THIS WEEK: March 2 - Old Stuff Day; 3rd - Stupor Tuesday, also Peach Blossom Day; 5th - Multiple Personality Day. Enjoy.
Bill Bouldin, a Virginian by birth and a Son of Texas by nature, is a former Air Force pilot and veteran journalist who has spent many tale-weaving years on the Texas-Mexico border.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.