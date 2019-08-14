A Del Rio man was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury after the report of a fight at Greenwood Park on Aug. 3.
Julio Gallardo Ponce, 52, who has his place of residence listed at the 600 block of West Garza Street, was arrested at 12:08 p.m. by Del Rio Police Department officers, after police officers were dispatched in response to the report of a fight at Greenwood Park, an incident report states.
One of the participants was described as wearing a black and white striped shirt, while the other was down on the ground, the report states.
Responding officers were advised by dispatch the man in the striped shirt had left the place toward South Main Street. He was located by the officers, the report states.
After making contact with both men officers arrested Ponce and charged him with assault causes bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor.
