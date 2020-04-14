Del Rioans are being urged to use care and common sense when dealing with the flood of roofers sure to inundate the city after Saturday’s hailstorm.
Homes, businesses and vehicles in several areas of Del Rio sustained damage Saturday during a severe hailstorm that swept through the city between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. announced Monday he will include a “no solicitation” clause as part of an order amending an earlier declaration of disaster for public health emergency.
Owens on Monday told members of the Val Verde County/City of Del Rio Local Emergency Planning Committee the new order will include a clause prohibiting “any soliciting in Val Verde County.”
Blanca Larson, executive director of the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce, said Monday she has already received calls from citizens that “there are people knocking on their doors” to offer roofing services.
“Most of these people are peddlers. They are not from the local area,” Larson said.
She noted the city of Del Rio is developing a process for issuing licenses to peddlers and creating a list of peddlers who have been licensed by the city.
In an email sent to the chambers of commerce and local businesses, City Planner Janice Pokrant wrote, “We will also be posting the registered contractors on our website so that citizens can contact registered contractors to assist in their construction needs.”
Larson said the safest strategy is to deal only with known, local contractors.
“If they’re not local, I wouldn’t deal with them, because you don’t know who they are. If you give them money and you end up having a problem, how are you going to get your money back? And don’t give anyone money up front,” Larson said.
Larson said the city is planning to create a list of roofing companies that have registered and will post that list on the city’s web site.
Dora Alcalá, vice president of the Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, echoed Larson’s comments to deal with only known, reputable contractors for roof repairs.
She recounted her own experience with an unscrupulous roofer during a past hailstorm.
“We went with the lowest bidder, and after he was done, he wanted more money and left a mess behind. All the shingles he took off the roof, he left them scattered around the yard, and we had to hire people to pick them up and take them away. From personal experience, I can tell people not to be in such a hurry and to take some time and check credentials and references,” Alcalá said.
“The lowest bid is not always the best bid,” she added.
