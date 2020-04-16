Del Rio City Council members heard an update on the city’s COVID-19 measures during Tuesday’s council meeting.
City Emergency Operations Director John Sheedy gave an update on the COVID-19 mitigation efforts the city has made since his last briefing to the council on April 8.
The council meeting was held via phone by teleconference, with all council members and Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano present, along with City Manager Matt Wojnowski and other senior city administrators.
Sheedy began his presentation by speaking about the call center hotline the city established March 18.
“We typically get a lot of calls when something changes, when we have either new declarations or new regulations or concerns about new cases. When it’s quiet we don’t have any calls, but the calls have been steady,” Sheedy said, noting the call center has fielded a total of 555 calls, not counting citizens’ inquiries on Facebook.
Sheedy said the emergency managers have also been working to update supply lists.
“We’ve been working to make sure all our departments and their staffs have masks, and certainly masks have been a big consideration. We still have quite a few masks, but the city has still to receive the large mask order that purchasing is working on,” Sheedy said.
He noted the city has several other sources through which it is requesting masks and other personal protective equipment.
Sheedy said the city’s Women’s, Infants and Children (WIC) program has seen an additional 382 clients since the shelter-in-place declaration was enacted. The city’s nutrition program delivered 235 meals to the homes of elderly clients on the first day of the shelter-in-place order and is currently delivering 330 meals to local homes.
“We have had an increase of 104 home-delivered meals since we had our COVID-19 shelter-in-place order. Additional funding has also been received, and we are accepting new clients,” Sheedy said.
Sheedy also spoke about local testing, noting the county currently has 12 COVID-19 cases, with only 28 test pending out of some 320 tests administered.
“Everything’s looking good with our numbers,” Sheedy said.
He reviewed the daily reports the city received from Region 8 of the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“The numbers are showing seven active cases, with five recovered, for a total of 12 cases (for Val Verde County). Our state numbers, 146,000 tests have been given. We have 146,467 cases in Texas. We have 1,409 in hospitals. We’ve had 318 fatalities, and we’ve had 2,580 patients recover ... We’re very quickly approaching the apex. Texas is projected to peak on April 22. We’re rapidly approaching our peak, and if we continue to do the things we’re doing now, it looks like we’re going to be in good shape,” Sheedy said.
When Sheedy had completed his presentation, Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. asked about meals for Del Rio’s elderly residents.
“I understand there was a grant made available to the county and the city. Is that correct? Is that what that money is going for, is for the meals for the elderly?” Carranza asked.
Sheedy said he was not familiar with the details of the grant, and City Manager Matt Wojnowski said that was his understanding the monies would be used for the senior lunch program, but that he had not received a check.
Carranza also asked about the information that could be released about positive COVID-19 cases.
Sheedy said in releasing information about a positive COVID-19 case, the city works “to err on the side of caution” because of federal privacy laws guarding medical information.
Sheedy told the councilman he would check with the county’s public health authority, Dr. J.J. Gutierrez about how much more information could possibly be released.
