Several areas of the San Felipe Creek are still showing higher-than-acceptable levels of bacterial contamination, members of the city’s parks and recreation advisory board have learned.
Parks and recreation advisory board members discussed the findings at their Sept. 25 meeting.
The tests were conducted by Elsa Hull of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), Laredo region, who presented similar findings to the parks advisory board in May.
The most recent round of water tests, conducted Sept. 17, included several additional sampling sites along the San Felipe Creek, advisory board member Joe Joplin noted.
“They only did two or three before, for the last several years, and they’ve added all these (other sites) now,” Joplin said.
“The last time, we saw that the Blue Hole was really the most significant over the accepted levels (of contamination), and that’s remained the same,” parks advisory board president Peter Ojeda said.
“Yes,” Joplin agreed.
“Has she provided any other insight as far as what could be triggering that?” Ojeda asked.
Joplin reminded board members when Hull made her initial presentation in May, she had informed the board the San Felipe Creek is on a list for development of a program to investigate and address the contamination issues, but said that plan has not been developed.
“... Elsa Hull took it on herself to ask her boss if she could start this investigation on her own, and he said basically told her she could do it as long as it didn’t take away from her other duties,” Joplin told the board.
He said Sept. 17 was Hull’s first visit to initiate the investigation.
Joplin said Hull sampled the same spots as she has in the past, but during the most recent trip added several sampling sites.
“And she’ll do that again next month,” Joplin said.
Joplin said he sent Hull an email, asking her what her theory was on the results.
“I don’t think she wants to go out on a limb until she’s got more science,” Joplin told the board.
He said the next month’s results should provide more information.
“If they’re exactly the same, we could have a pipe leak or something like that, but it is strange. Everybody was thinking upstream of the golf course, maybe a septic (tank) leak or something, but that doesn’t appear to be the case, because now it’s low there,” Joplin said.
Ojeda noted the “acceptable” level of E. coli is 126 parts per 100 milliliters (ML). E. coli is a bacteria found in the intestinal tracts of humans and animals.
Three of the areas tested by Hull on the most recent report show levels above that standard: 235.9 parts per 100 ML at the Blue Hole, 172.5 parts per 100 ML at Academy Street and 178.5 parts per 100 ML at a site farther downstream on the creek called Vic Bolner.
Testing at five other sites along the creek showed E. coli concentrations well below the acceptable level.
Board members talked about possible sources of the contamination, including ducks, the armored catfish and humans, since the E. coli contamination typically comes from fecal matter in the water.
Board member Nydia E. Fernandez wondered aloud if it might be homeless persons near one of the test sites going to the bathroom in or near the water, especially the Blue Hole.
“If they’re using the creek as a restroom, and it flows right by the Blue Hole, then that’s probably the case,” Joplin said.
Joplin said there has been some discussion of the city’s wastewater lift stations, some of which are sited within yards of the San Felipe Creek, but admitted the lift stations wouldn’t be an issue in the Blue Hole area.
Joplin suggested the parks board members await the next set of results.
“At some point, though, there’s going to have to be some sort of reaction to the data,” he said.
