The 2020 Miss Val Verde pageant is days away from orientation and theme revealing. Who will be the next Miss Val Verde?
The pageant system is inviting local ladies to participate by requesting their participation package.
“We are the journey you don’t want to miss. We are the pageant that offers you a chance to earn your own fees. It’s easier than you think. Ladies who have competed in the past or have placed before, have a 50 percent discount voucher to claim,” said pageant director Claudia Lopez.
Girls in the sixth through eighth grade are eligible for the Teen division, and those in the ninth through 12th grade are eligible for the Miss division.
“Join the journey today. Miss Val Verde Class of 2020 will come together for the first time Sunday, Jan. 12 at 2:30 p.m. Find out how easy it is to join. We will meet at the Ramada Inn Sunblossom A,” Lopez said.
Orientation for the younger divisions will be held the same day at 3:45 p.m. at the Ramada Inn Sunblossom Room, she said.
For more information call or text Lopez at (830) 488 5886 or email claudia.lopez304@gmail.com
