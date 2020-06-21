For the father-son combo of David and Jack Mayfield, the journey has been just as fun as the end result.
Father’s Day is a special day for the Mayfields. David and Maria are the proud parents of three children – Fatima, Hector and Jack. Jack, the youngest and a member of the Houston Astros professional baseball team, and his wife Jackie already have one child, Jackson, and a second child due to be born in January.
David explained that it was his wife Maria who bore the brunt of raising the three children due to his being away with work with the railroad. He joked that he only got to deal with the fun parts of raising his kids, especially Jack.
“I have to give his mother all the credit for raising them. She did all the work and I got to go to all the games, practices and tournaments … the fun stuff,” David said.
Growing up, Jack had a normal childhood, but when he was five years old he attended his older brother Hector’s Little League baseball practice. Though he was just running around, throwing the ball and playing catch with David and anyone else who’d give him the time, Jack’s talents were already starting to get noticed.
“Hector’s coach Victor Garcia used to say that as soon as Jack was old enough he wanted him in his team,” David said. The younger Mayfield would eventually play for Garcia, helping the team win a league championship.
But sports weren’t the end all, be all for the Mayfields. David said his concern for all his children was that they find something they would enjoy and be successful at when they got older.
“I was always looking for them to make their own way in whatever they chose to do. I never pushed them to do anything. I wanted them to enjoy whatever they wanted to do,” David said.
Jack said he learned a lot from his father growing up, mostly from just listening to his dad and how he interacted with people.
“He never really expressed any advice in words. He showed me the right way through his actions how to be successful and how to treat someone the same way you would want to be treated,” Jack said. “Now, as a dad, I see his way of showing us how to be a better person and I’m just trying to pass that on to my son through my actions.”
A normal summer would see Jack at work, first through spring training and then onto the grind of a 162-game season. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has kept Jack and the rest of Major League Baseball off the field. He says it’s been a blessing in disguise.
“Being home right now has been tough, but I can honestly say this has got to be one of the best summers. We’ve been able to be home all summer, so having that extra family time has been outstanding. Jackson and the other grandkids have been able to see Papa, as we call my dad, and Grandma, and it’s been special seeing them hang out and just being kids,” Jack said.
Both Mayfields agreed that Jack’s journey to the major leagues has been special, but it wasn’t his only path. Jack said his decision to play professional baseball was supported by his father, but wasn’t mandated or demanded.
“Dad never forced anything on me. In fact, he always went 100 percent out of the way and got what I needed whenever I decided I wanted to try something. When I went through a four-wheeling phase, he got me my own four-wheeler. When I went through my paintball phase, he got me the best gun he could. It was the same in flag football and regular football. When it finally came to baseball, we both realized that’s where my true talent was and it was there where I learned how supportive he truly was,” Jack said.
Jack said he remembers his father videotaping all his games up until he left to play for the University of Oklahoma. David said it was something he started doing with Hector and continued with Jack. While David only wanted to keep the games for posterity and to re-watch again, Jack said he used the tapes to make himself a better player. What began as a thing to show how invested a father was in what his son did turned into a teaching tool for the son.
All of that video work paid off. Jack turned into a four-time all-district baseball selection in high school before earning a scholarship to play at Oklahoma. After four years with the Sooners, including an appearance in the College World Series, he signed with the Astros as an undrafted free agent. After seven years toiling in the minor leagues, Mayfield made his major league debut on Memorial Day in 2019, ripping a double off the wall at Minute Maid Park, the Astros’ home field, in front of a packed stadium of fans including about 30 friends and family.
And leading the cheers was David though it almost wasn’t meant to be. Jack was originally supposed to make his major league debut in Boston the previous week, but the change in a medical diagnosis of the player whose roster spot he would fill sent him back to Texas. A few days later, he got the call and informed his family.
The change meant David and Maria and the rest of Jack’s family would be there to see his debut.
“I was so proud to see him play. Physically I was in a lot of pain as I was dealing with some medical issues, but I went anyway. His first time at bat he got a double off the wall and that was really something,” David said. “Every year, ever since he was in the lower leagues, I told him I hoped he’d get to the majors and fulfilled your dream. All that hard work just showed me how dedicated he was to making it. I always told all the kids that no matter what they did they should work hard and have fun. Take advantage of everyday in life because nothing comes easy. Enjoy it all while you can.”
Jack said he’s just trying to do the best to live up to his own expectations and to honor his parents.
“Dad would tell Hector and me the same thing – no matter what you do, no matter what you play, do it 100 percent. Never quit, never quit on your team and never quit on anything you believe in. Those are some big words, but they still hold true,” Jack said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.