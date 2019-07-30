I wish to thank Brian Argabright for his thoughtful editorial which appeared on July 19.
He wrote what needs to be said, and said it well.
Hopefully we can return to a time when we can agree to disagree, respect one another’s viewpoints and work to solve our problems with decency and decorum, and hopefully have both sides of the aisle working together in a bi-partisan fashion for the good of our nation.
Both our lawmakers and we the citizenry must come together to find solutions to our complex problems and must rise above all the hate-filled venom being spewed by both sides for the good of our beloved nation.
May God bless America!
Carole Cooper
Del Rio, Texas
