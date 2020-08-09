That assertion made by Judge Owens is wrong. I, along with my council colleagues, are working to make sure the appointed local health authority has all the authority and support needed to best address this crisis.
My communication with the commissioners a few weeks ago, alongside Mayor Lozano, was to discuss the importance of the interlocal agreement that was upcoming as an agenda item during commissioner’s court. We discussed the importance of working with the local health authority to ensure that he had all the resources available to execute and carry out the duties as the top health professional in our community. The importance of working together with the county to fully utilize all resources available to successfully fight this pandemic was the objective of our visit with two of the commissioners, nothing more, nothing less. Let the facts, not the opinions be known about the city’s commitment to fully engage as the pandemic continues to affect our community. The city has offered to assist with funding more contact tracers, which are desperately needed; the ILA (interlocal agreement) that was presented to the county, had the city offering to fund eight more contract tracers for county’s operation which would certainly add to the few it already had.
A decision by the county was made to add only two contact tracers; I don’t believe the county judge stated to the court or the public that the city was offering to fund eight positions, instead, he stated to the court he only needed two, even though, the local health authority himself on numerous occasions had mentioned that he believed there was a serious need for numerous more contact tracers.
The reason the city has continued to offer to fund additional staff to manage contact tracing is because we believe that there are not enough currently working to be able to handle such a huge increase in cases. Seeing that he has not hired the additional personnel that the city has offered to fund, and because we believe it is critical for our citizens that we get more people working on this problem, we’ve decided that it is important for the city to go ahead and hire those positions ourselves.
Just recently at commissioner’s court the judge spoke about the importance of having contact tracers talked and how their work has stopped the spread of this infection, but with the limited number of contract tracers – three or four – have we really contacted all these cases in time to make a difference?
How many people with COVID-19 were not contacted until weeks after they had tested positive? If it was one it was too many; and I understand that has been the case with many people.
What good does it do to contact someone who has tested positive weeks after they tested? By then it is too late to make a difference and its possible the infection has spread to someone that did not need to be infected.
The fact is that lives are lost daily in our community and Del Rio is making the national news regularly because of our increase in COVID-19 cases. Sadly, there are resources sitting at the table while some, in my opinion, are more worried about who is in charge.
I believe, and the city council unanimously agreed, that the city needs to take additional measures to provide additional contact tracing and utilize all other available resources for the citizens of our community to ensure everyone infected with COVID-19 gets contacted in time. Dr. Gutierrez was chosen because he could easily function as the local health authority for both in a way that would help us coordinate and work together.
More so, it is very difficult to understand why the judge is so upset about the city appointing Dr. J. Gutierrez as our local health authority, especially when the main reason he was chosen is because he is already the local health authority for the county. The intention by choosing the same local health authority is to allow the city and county to work together closely to benefit all the citizens of the community. Again, I take serious issue with the judge’s accusations that the city appointed Dr. J. Gutierrez was appointed for any other reason.
My pledge and commitment to my constituents and my community to serve my beloved city as a public servant eight years ago stands firm. I will not allow anyone to try to bully me, scrutinize, undermine or disrespect my health profession and the passion that I have to serve the City of Del Rio. I am seriously offended by the judge’s allegations, and feel he is bullying me and targeting me as he has done to numerous people and organizations who are only trying to do what they can to help.
The unprofessionalism and bashing of fellow leadership on social media must stop. We cannot move forward as collective governing bodies during this pandemic fearing that one of us will be the next target of one individual’s bashing and disrespect on social media.
We will continue to work toward the goal of providing all the necessary tools, with the appointed local health authority, and any other medical professionals brought in to assist.
Dr. Gutierrez and many other members of our medical community have worked tirelessly to save lives and serve patients. COVID is a crisis unlike any we have encountered, and we will continue to pull together with local health authorities and governing bodies and most importantly our citizens to face this together.
I believe that the city’s efforts to work together with the county have been disregarded by one individual and one individual only. The city will continue to offer all efforts, but it is going take a mutual agreement, collaboration and lots of TEAM work. You are right Judge Owens, as you have mentioned on your social media videos, “there’s no ‘I’ in TEAM.” I truly believe that the city and the county have a mutual foundation of understanding that the priority is to keep our community safe. We should focus on that priority, work through our differences, and realize that our community needs our full attention and efforts at this time.
Elizabeth “Liz” Elizalde De Calderon
Councilperson, District III - Mayor Pro Tem
