San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District teachers will be recognized and awarded in an online ceremony, as the 2019-2020 school year approaches an end. Celebratory events have either changed to online only, or are being postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school district announced Monday, through social media outlets, a virtual ceremony will be held for this year’s Teacher of the Year nominees on Friday, from 7-8 p.m. The ceremony will be streamed through the school district’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
Two Teacher of the Year awards will be awarded, one for elementary campus nominees and one for the secondary campuses.
Nominees have been selected Teacher of the Year for their respective campuses, and the awards will determine who will be awarded the title of Teacher of the Year for the school district.
In previous years, the school district held the ceremony at a public venue for all teachers to support the nominees, with a specific theme tied to the event.
SFDRCISD Elementary Teacher of the Year Nominees
Cardwell Head Start Elementary – Melinda Escanuela
Buena Vista Elementary – Esperanza Rodriguez
Dr. Fermin Calderon Elementary – Brenda Rodriguez
Dr. Lonnie Green Elementary – Idalia Castellanos
Garfield Elementary – Sara Howard
Lamar Elementary – Amanda Cienega
North Heights Elementary – Richard Hernandez
Robert “Bobby” Barrera Elementary STEM Magnet School – Sheila Nunez
Ruben Chavira Elementary – Anthony Leonor
SFDRCISD Secondary Teacher of the Year Nominees
Del Rio Middle School 7th Grade – Keri Scholz
Del Rio Middle School 8th Grade – Yvonne Michelle Gomez
San Felipe Memorial Middle School – Erin De Luna
Del Rio Freshman School – Arturo Garcia
Del Rio High School – Beatrice Alarcon
Early College High School – Wayne Schroeder
Blended Academy – Veronica Allred
SGLC – Ivan Gonzalez
