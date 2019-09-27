The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Uvalde de las Encinas Chapter, began their new year on Saturday with their September meeting and installation of new members, held at the El Progreso Library, in Uvalde.
Regent Billie Franklin called the meeting to order at 10:30 a.m., with 18 members and one guest present.
She led the DAR Ritual, a part of which included members singing The Star Spangled Banner and Texas Our Texas.
The President General’s message from Denise Doring VanBuren was read by Betty Lawrence, and challenged members to “Think Big” about DAR, reminding them that Oct. 11 is National DAR Day of Service.
Secretary Karen Collins read the May meeting minutes, which were approved as read. Treasurer Jakelynn Crawford gave the treasurer’s report and it was filed for audit. She reviewed the budget, and also stated that the new 2019-20 yearbooks, organized by Kristi Powers, were being distributed.
Toni Hull reminded members that the annual Christmas Party would be at her home on Dec. 14. Betty Lawrence announced that this year’s Veterans Day program would be on Nov. 11, at the Uvalde Fairplex, and details would be worked out at the October meeting.
She reminded the group that Sunday, Sept. 29, was Gold Star Mothers’ Day, and all should fly their flags in honor of these ladies.
New members Sherry Malloy and Ellen Little were presented certificates, and sworn in as members in a ceremony conducted by Chaplain Diane Carrillo and Lesley Jones. Sheryl Burkeen, also a new member, has recently had eye surgery and was unable to attend.
Kristi Powers presented A Virtual Tour of Washington, D.C. for the program. A Power Point presentation showcased many of the important monuments and buildings, and she entertained those present with a description of the trip.
The meeting was adjourned at 12:10 with a prayer by Chaplain Carrillo, and most ladies went to lunch at Oasis Outback to enjoy a time of visitation.
Present at the meeting were members Nancy Baker, Diane Carrillo, Jan Chism, Karen Collins, Jakelynn Crawford, Billie Jean Davis, Billie Franklin, Woodie Hornburg, Toni Hull, Lesley Jones, Betty Lawrence, Ellen Little, Sherry Malloy, Brenda Mireles, Kristi Powers, Yvonne Quigley, Billie Toalson, and Woodie Frances Trotter.
