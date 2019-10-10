The Del Rio teen for whom an Amber Alert was issued earlier this week was found safe. She is in the process of being returned to her family, in Del Rio, Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez said.
Betsabe Perez, 13, who was reported missing on Monday, was found in Fort Worth, Martinez said.
The Amber Alert for the teenager, who had gone missing since Sept. 9, was issued Monday. According to the alert, a 19-year-old identified as Erik Diaz-Tapia, was a suspect in the abduction.
Diaz-Tapia, Martinez said, has a Nevada address but he is also known to live in the Fort Worth area.
Perez was found late Wednesday morning in the 600 block of Rhett Sierra, in Fort Worth, by Fort Worth Police Department officers, Martinez said.
He said the investigation will continue by both Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Fort Worth Police Department. Martinez said this is not a kidnapping investigation.
The Amber Alert program is a voluntary partnership between law-enforcement agencies, broadcasters, transportation agencies, and the wireless industry, to activate an urgent bulletin in the most serious child-abduction cases, according to the program guidelines.
The goal of an Amber Alert is to instantly galvanize the entire community to assist in the search for and the safe recovery of the child.
