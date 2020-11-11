A Del Rio man was recently arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle and escaping while arrested, after he was spotted breaking into a vehicle in the city’s north side, police records state.
Christian Gabriel Soriano, 20, whose place of residence is listed at the 500 block of West 15th Street, was arrested on Oct. 25, at 7:55 a.m. at the 100 block of Trey Drive, and charged with burglary of a vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor, and with escaping while arrested, a third degree felony, police records show,
