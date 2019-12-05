Del Rio will relive the decade of big computers, big hair and big shoulder pads with its 1980s-themed Christmas parade.
The Christmas parade is slated to begin at 6 p.m. Friday at the intersection of South Main and Ogden streets downtown and will proceed south on South Main Street to the intersection of South Main and East Nicholson streets.
Following the parade, Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano will lead a tree-lighting and parade awards ceremony in Greenwood Park.
Each year, the mayor selects the theme for the parade, and this year, Lozano has picked “’80s Retro Christmas.”
“Last year, we celebrated the holiday season with western fanfare, themed, ‘For Unto Y’all, A Cowboy Christmas.’ This year, we were surrounded by ’80s nostalgia. It was present in ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘American Horror Story: 1984,’ and fashion comebacks, so why not have a holiday theme with the ’80s in mind?” Lozano said when asked how he had selected the theme for this year’s holiday celebration.
“The ‘’80s Retro Christmas’ parade theme is a way for 30-somethings to reminisce about their elementary school years while passing on some of their favorite nostalgic icons to their own kids,” the mayor added.
As in years past, this year’s Christmas parade will feature floats, bands, queens and more, City Community Services Director Esme Meza said.
Each year, parade entrants vie for prizes and bragging rights, and this year, the categories will include the following: Mayor’s Choice, Best Overall Theme, 1st Place, 2nd Place and 3rd Place.
Meza said prizes will also be awarded for Most Creative, Best Music, Best Band and Most Spirited in the float categories, Best Band, Most Spirited and Best in Showmanship in the walking categories and Most Creative, Best Music and Best in Showmanship in the “other” entries, which can include decorated company vehicles, equestrian, classic cars and motorcycles.
Meza said last year the parade included 13 walking entries and 26 float/vehicles entries, as well as marching bands from Del Rio High School and Del Rio Middle School.
The traditional lighting of the city’s official Christmas tree will follow the parade.
The tree stands on the north end of historic Greenwood Park downtown, and its lighting by the mayor every year has become another annual holiday tradition.
The Greenwood Park festivities after the parade also include the announcement by the mayor of the parade awards, an appearance by Santa Claus and performances of Christmas music by choirs from area schools.
Meza said food and drink vendors have been invited to participate so those attending the tree lighting event can enjoy cups of hot chocolate or champurrado, along with a funnel cake or buñuelos.
“I invite everyone in our charming community to join us for the ‘’80s Retro Christmas’ parade and tree lighting festival on Friday. We are looking at live bands, marching bands, creative and festive floats and an award ceremony to follow in the city’s historic Greenwood Park,” Lozano said.
