Demand for meals provided by the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District remains consistent, as the total amount delivered remains at a five-digit number.
The total amount of breakfast and lunch meals delivered last week, April 27 to May 1, remained at approximately 30,000 meals. This is similar to the total amount of meals the week prior, April 20-24.
The demand for breakfast meals remained above 2,200 meals per day, while demand for lunch meals remained above 3,700 per day.
There are eight areas for meal delivery; Garfield area, Lamar area, Ruben Chavira area, Del Rio Middle School area, Dr. Lonnie Green area, Buena Vista area, North Heights area, South Del Rio: Del Rio High School area.
A total of 31 drop off locations are split between the eight areas, and all meals are prepared and delivered by 98 school district employees.
The school district began delivering meals on March 16, after physical classes were suspended due to the ongoing novel coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis.
Physical classes will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, and state mandated testing was also suspended for this school year.
Since then students have done assignments from home, with the assignments delivered via email or physical mail.
The school district is currently working on providing an alternate grading policy for the San Felipe Del Rio CISD board members to approve on Thursday.
