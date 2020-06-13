A former Val Verde Regional Medical Center chief executive officer and former Del Rioan died last week in Madison, Mississippi, a newspaper published Saturday.
Jack Frederick Houghton died unexpectedly on June 4, he was 74, according to the obituary published by The Democrat, a local newspaper in Natchez, Mississippi.
Houghton was born in Fort Worth and grew up in Del Rio. He attended the Texas Military Institute in San Antonio. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Houghton graduated from Trinity University in San Antonio in 1972 with a master’s degree in hospital administration. Throughout his 39 year career, he served as a hospital administrator in El Paso, DeSoto; Gillette, Wyoming; Bossier, Louisiana; Natchez, Mississippi, and Del Rio, where he ultimately retired. He lived in Austin for 10 years before recently moving to Madison, Mississippi.
Houghton retired from Val Verde Regional Medical Center in 2009 after a two-year tenure as hospital administrator.
Under Houghton’s watch, Val Verde Regional Medical Center’s elected district board of directors also gained footholds in areas where their opinion mattered little prior to his arrival, according to News-Herald records.
Houghton was replaced by Polly Davenport, who took over on Feb. 16, 2009.
During his tenure, Houghton was an employee of Community Hospital Corporation, a Plano-based company managing Val Verde Regional Medical Center at the time.
Grave site services were held Monday in Natchez.
