Del Rio, TX (78840)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 97F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.