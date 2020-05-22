Four days short of the one-month mark without any new cases of COVID-19 in Del Rio and Val Verde County, city officials announced Friday a new positive, the 14th since the global pandemic arrived in town in late March.
“The Val Verde County local Health Authority has confirmed the fourteenth case of COVID-19 in Val Verde County. The case is considered to be community spread related,” city officials said in a statement released Friday night.
The 14th patient testing positive remains under quarantine, while the previous 13 cases in Val Verde County are now recovered.
The global pandemic touched Val Verde County for the first time in March 24, when the first case was recorded.
City officials reiterated it is imperative people stay home as much as possible, and recommended to continue practicing social distancing and all guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“If you feel you have been exposed or have any of the following signs and symptoms of this virus, please contact the Val Verde Regional Medical Center Nurse Advice line at 844 432 5391, with any questions regarding your symptoms. Listen to the entire message and if you have not been answered, stay on the line to speak with a live nurse.”
Signs and symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the novel coronavirus.
For more information contact the City of Del Rio Emergency Operations Center at (830) 775-2313.
