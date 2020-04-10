County Commissioner Pct. 1 Martin Wardlaw said Friday he was frustrated with city officials who he claimed forced him to move a food distribution event out of the city limits.
City Manager Matt Wojnowski, though, said the move came about as a result of a misunderstanding over concerns about traffic caused by the distribution event.
Wardlaw said he planned to distribute free food to county residents at Brown Plaza on Friday morning, but was informed late Thursday that he would have to move the operation into the county.
“At 5 o’clock yesterday afternoon (Thursday), the county judge got a call from the chief of police and said we couldn’t do it. It’s my understanding that the reason is because of the increased traffic, but as far as I’m concerned, that’s his job,” Wardlaw said Friday morning.
“If there’s been a problem with traffic, I’ve never seen it,” Wardlaw added.
Wardlaw moved the food distribution event to the section of Brodbent Avenue just south of the city limits across from the San Felipe Cemetery.
There, members of Wardlaw’s Precinct 1 road and bridge crew, as well as members of the county fairgrounds staff and volunteers including Nora Padilla of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and City Councilman Raul Ojeda Jr., helped Wardlaw parcel out a variety of food to waiting cars.
The food included loaves of bread, packages of corn tortillas, fresh cucumbers and serrano peppers, canned chick peas, salsa and tomatoes, instant ramen noodles, chicken bouillon, potato chips and cans of fruit juice.
Wardlaw expressed frustration about having to move the food distribution effort, but said he believes the food giveaways are needed now more than ever.
“People need this no more than ever. There’s a lot of people who are unemployed, a lot of people in need. The ongoing crisis is the reason we’re doing this,” Wardlaw said.
Wojnowski said Friday that Wardlaw will be allowed to move the food distributions back to the Brown Plaza area.
“I spoke with the county judge this morning, and this was a misunderstanding that has now been resolved. Initially, there were some concerns expressed about the amount of traffic in the Brown Plaza area, but it was never a matter of ‘no, you can’t have it there.’ As I said, this has been resolved, and they will be allowed back at Brown Plaza. We just want to find the best solution,” Wojnowski said in a telephone interview Friday.
