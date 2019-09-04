A Del Rio man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a garden hoe after an incident in south Del Rio. Roy Coronado, 39, who has his place of residence listed at the 500 block of San Felipe Avenue, was arrested on Aug. 24 at 11:16 p.m., according to an arrest report.
Earlier that day, Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the 200 block of San Felipe Avenue, where an assault was reported, an incident report states.
Responding officers met with the alleged victim, who told them that a known family member assaulted her with a garden hoe, causing bodily injury, according to the incident report.
The woman also said damage was done to her vehicle, the incident report states.
Coronado was located later that night, in a place located three blocks away. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony, according to the arrest report.
