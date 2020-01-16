2019-2020 Brackett High School
3rd Six Weeks
A Honor Roll
Solana Molinar
Emma Paxton
Abraham Morales
Dominick Munoz
Ricardo Rangel
Tarin Smith
Diego Solis
William Edwards
Tristan Houston
Ellie Lewis
Breanna Quiroz
Alexia Talamantes
Vivian Talamantes
Victoria Ibanez
Mileena Kwan Justice
Ava Malloy
Emily Malloy
Vincent Martinez
Kassandra Mason
Benjamin Rawald
Samuel Rodriguez
Mauro Talamantes
A/B Honor Roll
Tyler Bordelon
Samantha Britton
Aaron Diaz
Reagan Hay
Madian Palmeros
Isaac Rosas
Khayli Blevins
Bailee Fisher
Brianna Garza
Anelka Gonzalez
Alexander Link
Cadence Mann
Zoey Mcintyre-porter
Monsserrad Montelongo
Vrigarrie Talamantes
Jesus Valdez
Michelle Villarreal
Morgan Welch
Braden Alexander
Atalia Garcia
Theresa Meza
Giovanni Rodriguez
Fawn Schott
Destiny Soliz
Shawn Sullivan
Conrado Talamantes
Laryssa Talamantes
Angelita Rivas
Asia Williams
Austin Britton
Delray Chavez
Kristopher Creel
Mason Eckenrod
Ivan Gonzalez
Catarina Guzman
Sarah Mcdonald
Heaven Quezada
Lizette Rivas
Quentin Rodriguez
Stetson Schuster
Brendan Sumner
2019-2020 Brackett Jr. High
3rd Six Weeks
A Honor Roll
Daniel Castillo
Kamron Creel
William Higgs
Garrett Mann
Howard Roberson
Matthew Schwandner
Abigail Malloy
Alexis McCafferty
A/B Honor Roll
Jordan Alderas
Trinity Denman
Miranda Guzman
Benjamin Klein
Justin O’Neal
Angelina Waddell
Megan Beard
Madeleine Ducharme
Hannah Laub
William Lewis
Efrain Talamantes
Malachi Yoder
Hayes Bonner
Gentry Caldwell
Ruby Castillo
Esperanza De Hoyos
Lina Falcon
Cassidy Fax
Keira Gallagher
Marques-Frank Hernandez
Diane Joniak
Cobey Laub
Anna Lewis
Lucinda Mancha
Caitlyn Mann
Nicholas Munoz
Sydney Rodriguez
Makayla Vergith
Jones Elem./Int.
3rd Six Weeks
A Honor Roll
First grade
Allie Campbell
Joseph Durden
S. Miles Edwards
Liam Justice
Keeton Kerby
Auria Nevarez
Anali Perez
Lensda Perez
June Riojas
Jaime Rodriguez
Christian Sanchez
Leah Velasquez
Liam Yoder
Second grade
Bridgett Buitron
Gage Graham
Emmaline Laub
Katherine Perkins
Bryson Woodson
Justus York
Third grade
Norah Cannon
Grace Gaulke
Layla Johnson
Ariana Nevarez
Effrem Perez
Mia Talamantes
Fourth grade
Tayla Schwandner
Fifth grade
Katelyn Gallagher
Andrea Hernandez
Daniel Martinez
Noah Terrazas
AB Honor Roll
First grade
Bella Benites
Brezeis Castillo
Bailey Clementz
Aubrey Flores
Gabriella Gomez
Iliana Juarez
Second grade
Leah Castillo
Matthew Haas
Kaia Lombrana
Alonso Maciel
Weston Massingill
Evan Rice
Sophia Sandoval
Griffin Taylor
Nicolas Valdez
Third grade
Alexiss Benites
Douglas Brinker
Miranda Cardoza
Malachi Cervantes
Bryanna Dunbar
Heather Durden
Callie Harris
Eli Jackson
Skyler Jimenez
Jayden Luna
Francisco Maciel
Rosalee Redondo
Mia Rivas
Alejandro Sanchez
Amber Tajchman
Anisa Talamantes
Alianna Valdez
Maylene Villanueva
Tristan WIlliams
Fourth grade
Aaden Aguirre
Robert Aldarete
Caraline Ducharme
Teddy Hermanson
Leeland Hidalgo
Gabriel Lomas
Daniella Mancha
Kalisa Molinar
Calista Perez
Juan Perez
Hannah Rosas
Eva Yoder
Fifth grade
Marley Flores
Stephen Gallagher
Danna Garcia Avila
Madeline Keeling
Charles Kerby
Benjamin Laub
Jack Lewis
Mackenzie Lightner-Corder
Denae Luna
Whitney Sullivan
Amare Williams
