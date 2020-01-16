2019-2020 Brackett High School

3rd Six Weeks

A Honor Roll

Solana Molinar

Emma Paxton

Abraham Morales

Dominick Munoz

Ricardo Rangel

Tarin Smith

Diego Solis

William Edwards

Tristan Houston

Ellie Lewis

Breanna Quiroz

Alexia Talamantes

Vivian Talamantes

Victoria Ibanez

Mileena Kwan Justice

Ava Malloy

Emily Malloy

Vincent Martinez

Kassandra Mason

Benjamin Rawald

Samuel Rodriguez

Mauro Talamantes

A/B Honor Roll

Tyler Bordelon

Samantha Britton

Aaron Diaz

Reagan Hay

Madian Palmeros

Isaac Rosas

Khayli Blevins

Bailee Fisher

Brianna Garza

Anelka Gonzalez

Alexander Link

Cadence Mann

Zoey Mcintyre-porter

Monsserrad Montelongo

Vrigarrie Talamantes

Jesus Valdez

Michelle Villarreal

Morgan Welch

Braden Alexander

Atalia Garcia

Theresa Meza

Giovanni Rodriguez

Fawn Schott

Destiny Soliz

Shawn Sullivan

Conrado Talamantes

Laryssa Talamantes

Angelita Rivas

Asia Williams

Austin Britton

Delray Chavez

Kristopher Creel

Mason Eckenrod

Ivan Gonzalez

Catarina Guzman

Sarah Mcdonald

Heaven Quezada

Lizette Rivas

Quentin Rodriguez

Stetson Schuster

Brendan Sumner

2019-2020 Brackett Jr. High

3rd Six Weeks

A Honor Roll

Daniel Castillo

Kamron Creel

William Higgs

Garrett Mann

Howard Roberson

Matthew Schwandner

Abigail Malloy

Alexis McCafferty

A/B Honor Roll

Jordan Alderas

Trinity Denman

Miranda Guzman

Benjamin Klein

Justin O’Neal

Angelina Waddell

Megan Beard

Madeleine Ducharme

Hannah Laub

William Lewis

Efrain Talamantes

Malachi Yoder

Hayes Bonner

Gentry Caldwell

Ruby Castillo

Esperanza De Hoyos

Lina Falcon

Cassidy Fax

Keira Gallagher

Marques-Frank Hernandez

Diane Joniak

Cobey Laub

Anna Lewis

Lucinda Mancha

Caitlyn Mann

Nicholas Munoz

Sydney Rodriguez

Makayla Vergith

Jones Elem./Int.

3rd Six Weeks

A Honor Roll

First grade

Allie Campbell

Joseph Durden

S. Miles Edwards

Liam Justice

Keeton Kerby

Auria Nevarez

Anali Perez

Lensda Perez

June Riojas

Jaime Rodriguez

Christian Sanchez

Leah Velasquez

Liam Yoder

Second grade

Bridgett Buitron

Gage Graham

Emmaline Laub

Katherine Perkins

Bryson Woodson

Justus York

Third grade

Norah Cannon

Grace Gaulke

Layla Johnson

Ariana Nevarez

Effrem Perez

Mia Talamantes

Fourth grade

Tayla Schwandner

Fifth grade

Katelyn Gallagher

Andrea Hernandez

Daniel Martinez

Noah Terrazas

AB Honor Roll

First grade

Bella Benites

Brezeis Castillo

Bailey Clementz

Aubrey Flores

Gabriella Gomez

Iliana Juarez

Second grade

Leah Castillo

Matthew Haas

Kaia Lombrana

Alonso Maciel

Weston Massingill

Evan Rice

Sophia Sandoval

Griffin Taylor

Nicolas Valdez

Third grade

Alexiss Benites

Douglas Brinker

Miranda Cardoza

Malachi Cervantes

Bryanna Dunbar

Heather Durden

Callie Harris

Eli Jackson

Skyler Jimenez

Jayden Luna

Francisco Maciel

Rosalee Redondo

Mia Rivas

Alejandro Sanchez

Amber Tajchman

Anisa Talamantes

Alianna Valdez

Maylene Villanueva

Tristan WIlliams

Fourth grade

Aaden Aguirre

Robert Aldarete

Caraline Ducharme

Teddy Hermanson

Leeland Hidalgo

Gabriel Lomas

Daniella Mancha

Kalisa Molinar

Calista Perez

Juan Perez

Hannah Rosas

Eva Yoder

Fifth grade

Marley Flores

Stephen Gallagher

Danna Garcia Avila

Madeline Keeling

Charles Kerby

Benjamin Laub

Jack Lewis

Mackenzie Lightner-Corder

Denae Luna

Whitney Sullivan

Amare Williams

