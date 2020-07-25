El Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social ofreció el jueves 134 camas más para atender la emergencia sanitaria por la pandemia de COVID-19 que ha impactado muy fuerte a esta ciudad.
En reunión con las autoridades municipales y representantes de la iniciativa privada, el Delegado del IMSS, Dr. Leopoldo Santillán, dio muy buenas noticias para Ciudad Acuña.
En reunión de trabajo con miembros de la Unión de Organismos Empresariales Santillán anunció que está en proceso de reconversión la Clínica 13 para contar con una capacidad de 64 camas.
Así mismo, informó que durante el mes de agosto estará en funcionamiento el nuevo Hospital Regional de Zona del IMSS, con 70 camas COVID para atender a los derechohabientes y sus familias.
Autoridades de los tres niveles de gobierno siguen trabajando juntos con la iniciativa privada para enfrentar esta pandemia, que ha dejado aquí mas de 48 decesos y más de mil personas afectadas por el COVID-19, dijo por su parte Antonio Rodríguez presidente de la Unión de Organismos Empresariales de Ciudad Acuña.
Acudieron a esta reunión, autoridades municipales, funcionarios del IMSS, dirigentes de la CANACO, la CANACINTRA, y la Asociación de Maquiladoras, entre otros organismos empresariales.
IMSS announces 134 more COVID beds for Ciudad Acuña
The Mexican Social Security Institute announced Thursday it has 134 more beds ready to respond to the public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely impacted the community of Ciudad Acuña.
During a meeting with city officials and business and industry representatives, IMSS Delegate Dr. Leopoldo Santillán, announced the relief aid for Ciudad Acuña.
Santillán met with members of the Business Organizations Union, where he announced that the IMSS Clinic No. 13 is in the process of being reconverted, to accommodate more beds for a total of 64.
He also said that in August the new IMSS Zone Regional Hospital will be open, with 70 COVID beds ready to serve workers and their family members.
Local, state and federal officials continue to work together, in conjunction with private organizations to tackle this pandemic, which has left more than 48 dead in Ciudad Acuña and more than 1,000 testing positive to COVID-19, President of the Business Organizations Union Antonio Rodríguez said.
Municipal authorities, IMSS officials, and representatives from the chamber of commerce, industrial chamber, and the Maquiladora Association among other business organizations, attended this meeting.
