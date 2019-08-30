U.S. Border Patrol agents working with the Eagle Pass South Station Marine Unit rescued three people, including two small boys, stranded in the Rio Grande River, Aug. 28.
“I am extremely proud of the lifesaving efforts put forth by Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “However, it is disheartening that families continue to put their lives and the lives of their children at risk of drowning and heat related injuries by crossing the dangerous Rio Grande River and through the surrounding desert.”
Border Patrol agents rescued three Honduran nationals, including two children ages 3 and 5, after the group attempted to wade across the Rio Grande River near the Port of Entry in Eagle Pass. The group entered the river, with the mother carrying one small child and assisting the older boy. They became stranded in high-current waist-deep water. Marine agents maneuvered a patrol vessel to the group and brought them safely to shore.
The group was evaluated by U.S. Border Patrol EMTs and processed per CBP guidelines.
Since Oct. 1, to date, Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector have rescued over 470 individuals. During the same time last year, Del Rio Sector agents had rescued 103 individuals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.