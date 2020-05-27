Graduating seniors will begin their final clearance this week, in order to participate in the upcoming graduation ceremonies and bid farewell to their high school career.
Seniors from Del Rio High School, Early College High School and Blended Academy began the process for final clearance on Tuesday virtually. San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District previously announced in order for the students to participate in graduation, they must be cleared with their assigned counselor.
The school district stated the graduates will receive an email on Thursday detailing the recipient’s graduation session day and time. This year’s graduation will be split into six different sessions, two per day, between June 4-6.
The morning session will be at 9 a.m. and the evening session at 8 p.m.
“In the case of inclement weather, the graduation ceremonies will be postponed to the following week on June 11-13,” the school district said.
Graduates and their guests are urged by the school district to follow the instructions in an upcoming email. The email will also consist of safety protocols, where the students and guests will be parking, and seating assignments for the guests.
According to the school district, there will be designated areas reserved for graduates with handicapping conditions, for accessibility to the ceremony.
The plan to do multiple graduation ceremonies was presented to the San Felipe Del Rio CISD Board of Trustees earlier this month, after the favored option by the senior class was deem undoable by board members.
