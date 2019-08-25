Miss Del Rio Nadia Martinez is heading to Houston later this week to compete in the Miss Texas USA Pageant on Sunday, Sept. 1.
Elsa Reyes and Renee Mireles, co-directors of the Miss Del Rio Pageant, Miss Del Rio Teen Kaylee Yi, and other members of the Miss Del Rio organization gave Martinez a sendoff party at Mr. Gatti’s restaurant Thursday.
“Tonight we’re having a sendoff party, a good luck party for Nadia Martinez, our reigning Miss Del Rio. She goes next weekend to Houston to compete in the Miss Texas USA Pageant, with another 80 or 90 girls from all over the state,” Reyes said.
Reyes said Martinez has been working hard to prepare for the competition.
“To prepare for a pageant at this level, girls participate in classes to learn how to do their hair and makeup, because when you get to the pageant, you have to do it yourself. It’s also learning to refine your walk,” she said.
The most important aspect of the state pageant will be the interviews.
“Over there, they will be doing panel interviews with the judges. That’s something we’re going to be changing here this year, too. We’ve always done one-on-one interviews. We’re going to be doing exactly what they do at the state level, so our girls are more prepared for that environment,” Reyes said.
Each contestant in the Miss Texas USA Pageant sends in a one-page biography with her application, and the panel of judges can ask about the answers the contestant gave to questions on that form or about the young woman’s aspirations and hobbies.
“They can stay on that script or they can go off the script and just have a conversation with the girls, and you’re talking about, in a room, three different settings, with three different sets of judges,” Reyes said.
Martinez has been working under the Laredo Pageant Productions, which is the umbrella organization over the Miss Del Rio Pageant, to prepare for the state pageant.
“The Laredo Pageant Productions team has been doing this for a very long time. Roel Gonzalez and Saul Gonzalez are official recruiters for the Miss Texas USA and the Miss Texas Teen USA, so they guide our girls.
“They offer the girls workshops in Laredo, and I know Nadia has gone to a couple of those workshops. She’s had her official photos redone and prepared her walk, her presentation on stage, all of that,” Reyes said.
The Miss Del Rio Pageant has sent its winners to the state pageant ever since the local pageant became affiliated with Laredo Pageant Productions.
“The sashes and the crowns that each of our girls wear are the officials sashes and crowns for the Miss Texas USA and the Miss Texas Teen USA, so this is part of the requirement,” Reyes said.
“I feel that Nadia has improved tremendously from last year. She has more confidence, and she’s balancing work and college now, so she has been coming to our Miss Del Rio Pageant practices,” Reyes added.
Martinez herself said she is looking forward to the challenge of appearing on the state stage.
“It’s a big step. I’m really excited to be going, but I’m nervous at the same time. I’ve been prepping for this for a very long time now, and I know I’m getting better and better at it. I can’t believe it’s only a week away. Now it’s getting real,” she said.
Martinez said she is looking forward to the experience.
“I pray that I make it to the top 15, and that would be a big accomplishment for me, and that’s really my goal,” she said.
“It didn’t really hit me until this past week that I’m going to be going to the Miss Texas, going to state. It’s starting to hit me right now,” Martinez said.
Martinez is working and attending school at Southwest Texas Junior College, where she is studying her basics to complete her associate degree. Martinez said she will be transferring to Angelo State University, where she will enter the nursing program and work toward her registered nurse’s degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.