A candidate seeking a seat on the city council has been disqualified because as a convicted felon he cannot run for public office, a city official said.
City Secretary Mari Acosta said Tuesday she has disqualified Miguel Angel Calderon, following a request and documentation submitted by two other candidates.
Calderon, in a telephone interview Wednesday, said he has retained an attorney and plans to fight the disqualification.
Voters during the May city election will select the Councilmember At-large, Place A; Councilmember At-large, Place B; and Councilmember District III.
Four persons, Alexandra Falcon Calderon, Silvia M. Ojeda, Miguel Angel Calderon and Ramiro Guzman, filed applications for a place on the ballot for the District III council seat, Acosta said.
Acosta said she has five days to examine the applications and certify them.
“Applicants provide me with their applications, and I review the contents of the application and ensure that it is completely filled out, that there is a sworn statement and that they meet the requirements as stated in the city charter,” Acosta said.
She said applications are accepted at face value, since the candidate signs a sworn statement indicating the information in the application is correct.
“The only way I can disqualify a candidate is if facts indicating that the candidate is ineligible are conclusively established by another public record that is provided to me, which is what has happened in this case,” Acosta said Tuesday.
She noted in the case of the District III filings, candidates Guzman and Ojeda presented her a letter asking she disqualify Miguel Calderon.
“The letter was presented to me on Friday, Feb. 14, at 4:50 p.m.,” Acosta said.
Acosta said Guzman withdrew his application for the District III race minutes before he and Ojeda presented her with the letter challenging Miguel Calderon’s eligibility.
“Based on the information provided to me, it was conclusive, and based on the public records provided to me along with legal provisions that are laid out in the (Texas) Election Code, I was obligated to administratively declare the candidate ineligible,” Acosta said.
Acosta said she disqualified Miguel Calderon because “a felony judgment is on file” and state election laws prohibit a person with a “final conviction for a felony offense” from running for public office.
Acosta said she emailed her decision to Miguel Calderon and followed up with a certified letter.
Included in the information Guzman and Ojeda presented to the city secretary is a copy of a “judgment in a criminal case” ordered by U.S. District Judge Alia Moses in the Western District of Texas, showing that Miguel Calderon pleaded guilty to the offense of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 kilograms of marijuana in January 2006.
The judgment was handed down in September 2006, and Miguel Calderon was ordered to serve 30 months in prison, with credit for time served since Aug. 22, 2005. He was also ordered to carry out a term of supervised release of three years following his release from prison.
In his application, Miguel Calderon describes himself as a businessman. He is the husband of Liz Elizalde De Calderon, who currently holds the District III seat.
In Wednesday’s telephone interview, when asked to comment on his disqualification, Miguel Calderon said, “I really don’t want to discuss this in detail.”
He did say he believes the letter submitted to the city secretary challenging his eligibility to run is “competitors wanting to throw low punches.”
“They don’t want to run against me. They’re doing what benefits them,” he said.
Miguel Calderon referenced a Houston city council race in which a Harris County judge ruled a candidate could remain on the city ballot “despite state law that may bar residents with felony convictions from seeking public office,” according to an article published in the Houston Chronicle.
