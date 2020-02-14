Years ago, when I was in college, I worked nights at a little gas station. I was the only one there and I worked from eight at night to four in the morning. Some people would drive up in a not so new car and say, “fill it up!” while others would drive up in a big shiny car and say give me 75 cents worth, which was a gallon or two.
Remembering that reminds me of something in the Bible. And I guess the question is, just how much of God do we want?
Some people do not want God at all, while others just want a little bit or just enough to get them into heaven.
Then there are those who want a little more, but never get serious with God like reading their Bible or becoming faithful in church or trying to live the way the Bible says Christians should live.
But there are a few who really and totally accept God and try to follow Him faithfully, (John 1:12, 14:21). We start by repenting or asking God to forgive our sins and then putting our faith in Jesus Christ, who gave His life and shed blood that our sins could be forgiven, (1 Peter 3:18, Titus 3:5).
The Bible plainly says if we will draw near to God He will draw near to us, (James 4:8, James 7:25, Hebrews 11:6).
See you in Church next Sunday.
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico.
