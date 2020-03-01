Western, contemporary and abstract artist, James R. (Bob) Butler, of Eagle Pass, will be featuring his art with Lee-Bunch Studio Gallery,100 West Greenwood, at his artist reception during the First Friday Art Walk, 7-10 p.m. on March 6. His art will be exhibited at Lee-Bunch Studio throughout the month of March.
Butler is no stranger to the art patrons here in Del Rio, Eagle Pass or really any part of our great state of Texas. He was commissioned by the Casino in Eagle Pass to furnish their facility with bright colorful abstract art that only Butler could produce. Lee-Bunch Studio Gallery is proud to present to Del Rio Butler’s newest works of art.
The Rev. James A. Loiacono OMI, writes this about Butler, “one of Texas’ best artist, understands and expresses the soul of Texas like no other contemporary artist. He was raised on a ranch in South Texas, loves the land, the very fabric of Texas nature: the land, its wild life and flora, its history and its people.
“He illuminates the soul of Texas from within – the sensitive, inner soul of the rough and tumble landscape and its people, especially cowboy and ranch life.”
After all, says Bunch, it is the vaqueros, cowboys, ranchers, and farmers that settled this great state of ours that gives us our heritage.
“Butler’s art seems to have a light that shines from within his work, bringing out the most subtle blends and contrasting colors which bring forth the inner meaning and depth of being Texas and Texan,” Bunch said.
“The horses, cattle and wildlife with the flora are captured in the true sense of their nature and their place in the ecological landscape. Butler’s works are as much a journey into the inner reality of Texas and its spirit, an encounter where the object of the painting becomes a subject of awe, respect and love.”
At the age of 19, Butler began selling his art, was trained in studio and fine art at Texas State University. Later he moved to Santa Fe to study and refine his work under artists there, among them impressionist Marilyn Bendell and Native American artist Robert Orduno. Since that time Butler has moved back to his home of Eagle Pass, Bunch said.
Butler will be available during the art walk reception to answer any questions about his art that you may have while enjoying our home made hors d’oeuvres with beverages as you view the traditional, impressionistic and abstract art of some of Texas best artist at Lee-Bunch Studio Gallery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.