A man was sentenced to three years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility, after terrorizing a woman who had a protective order against him by staying in her home armed with a handgun and being in possession of drugs, court documents show.
Luis Alfonzo Hipolito, 39, pleaded guilty to the offense of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and was sentenced on Nov. 21 in the in the 83rd Judicial District Court presided by District Judge Robert E. Cadena, court documents show.
By pleading guilty, Hipolito also admitted to the possession of methamphetamine, a controlled substance, the judgement of conviction states.
Hipolito was found in possession of the firearm and narcotics on Aug. 14, 2018, by Texas Department of Public Safety officers assisting the United States Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, court documents show.
The law enforcement officers were executing an arrest warrant on Hipolito at the 400 block of East Rodriguez Street, in the city’s east side, according to the case report.
Law enforcement officers received information that Hipolito was in possession of a firearm and narcotics, documents show.
Hipolito had arrived to the East Rodriguez location about a month prior to his arrest, and refused to leave despite the fact there was a protective order against him, the case report states.
A resident of the location said Hipolito would constantly brandish a gun and that she was in fear to force him leave the residence, the report states.
The officers found Hipolito sleeping in the master bedroom, and were advised that he kept the gun under the mattress, the report shows.
The officers found a black H&R .22 caliber handgun under the mattress, as well as ammunition and a knife, the report states.
The officers also found two small clear baggies with a white powdery substance inside, consistent with the characteristics of methamphetamine, which later tested positive in the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Lab, records show.
Hipolito’s sentence will run concurrently with two other sentences imposed in Tarrant County, court documents show.
The case was prosecuted by 63rd Judicial District Attorney Michael J. Bagley while the defense attorney is listed as Luis de los Santos, Jr.
“My office will continue to cooperate with local and federal las enforcement agencies to apprehend, arrest and prosecute individuals with a felony record who have possession of a firearm,” Bagley said.
“This is serious concern for this office and this community, and we will continue to protect the safety of our community. I also want to thank all officers, investigators or detectives involved in this case as well as my staff,” Bagley said.
