H-E-B #2 is inviting the public to join store employees and managers Monday for a traditional celebration marking the Christian holy day of Epiphany.
The store, 200 Veterans Blvd., will host its annual “Blessing of the Rosca” at 10:30 a.m. Monday in its bakery department. The event is free and open to the public.
Epiphany is celebrated by Christians around the world as the day on which God revealed himself to man through Jesus Christ. It is also the day on which the adoration of the Magi – also called the Three Wise Men or Three Kings – is celebrated.
The Magi, according to the Bible, were three wise men or kings who had seen a star in the heavens signaling the birth of a great ruler or king. They set out on a journey to find the new king and honor him with precious gifts.
When they found Jesus in the manger, the Bible said, “they fell down and worshiped him.”
The three Magi presented the baby with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh, traditional gifts for a king, a god and a sacrifice, in the words of the Christmas carol.
In Spanish and Hispanic cultures around the world, Epiphany is celebrated with a cake called the “Rosca de Reyes,” or “Kings’ Ring,” a wreath-shaped, anise-flavored cake covered with sugar and candied fruit.
In Del Rio, H-E-B’s bakery department managers oversee the baking of a large “Kings’ Cake” that is blessed by a local priest, anointed with holy water and shared with those attending the ceremony. Typically, hot chocolate is served as well, allowing participants to dip their pieces of the cake into the sweet, hot liquid.
Bakers at the store said the dough for the “Rosca de Reyes” comes to the store prepared as per a company recipe. The dough includes flour, water, eggs, yeast and lard.
Bakers prepare the dough by thawing it and rolling into a log shape. Two-pound sections of the dough log are then covered with a crumbly topping made of flour, sugar and lard and allowed to proof.
The proofed dough log is brushed with cajeta, a jam-like caramel topping and dried and candied fruits are laid on top before it is baked.
Once the rosca comes out the oven, bakers hide small plastic figurines of an infant inside some sections of the cake.
Traditionally, those who find the “infant” inside their section of the cake are required to host a party at their home on Candlemas Day, Feb. 2, and finding the “infant” is considered lucky.
H-E-B’s “Rosca” blessing party is usually attended by the Three Wise Men in costume and by the H-E-Buddy, the store mascot.
