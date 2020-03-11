“For the thing, I greatly feared has come upon me, and what I dreaded has happened to me.” This is a biblical reference of a statement made by Job in the book of Job. Fear is a powerful emotion and motivates people to react or not act in a positive manner. Uncontrolled fear or irrational fear cripples people and keep them from pursuing and reaching their dreams and living their best life.
Fear is an action of the mind, a misuse of the imagination. Fear influence people to react negatively, here are two life examples:
• A spouse who constantly fears that their husband or wife will divorce them. The spouse allows their mind to be dominated by that thought and one day they received the dreaded notification of a divorce.
• Several years ago, a close acquaintance of mine feared that they had heart problems even though doctors had not diagnosed a heart problem. But in their mind and imagination, they had heart problems. You guessed it, a short time later this dear person died prematurely of a heart attack.
Six steps to control and eradicate fear:
1. Build your faith. Fear is of the mind, having strong faith is of the spirit, birthed from believing and trusting in the Lord. The Bible states: “The Lord has not given us a spirit of fear, but of love, power and a sound mind.”
2. Discipline your thoughts. When you fear something, you are imagining a future happening.
When a person fears their spouse will divorce them (future), or that some dreaded disease will come upon you (future). The principle remains true in that we have to discipline our minds and choose not to think about a bad future but believe and hope for a good future.
The Bible states: “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ says the Lord. ‘They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.’”
3. Accepting the realities of life. Much of what people fear are the realities of life. People die, people lose jobs, people choose to do crazy things in relationships etc. If this happens you experience the pain and emotion then – there is no sense forcing yourself to experience it before it happens – IF it happens.
4. Educate yourself. Much of what we fear is irrational and not based on good information. Take the time to educate yourself about whatever it is you fear and see if that doesn’t help you gain the mental edge you need. A favorite biblical quote of mine, “My people suffer from a lack of knowledge.”
5. Take control only of those things you can control. Much of what we fear is out of our hands and we can’t control it. You can’t control if your spouse leaves you. You can control how you treat your spouse and yourself. You can’t control whether or not you will get a fatal disease. You can control whether you eat right and exercise.
You can’t control how others will treat you. You can control how you will treat others. Control what you can control, and let go of the rest.
6. Trust that God is in control, even when it doesn’t seem like it. The term “sovereignty,” means, “God is in control of the earth, the heavens and the universe.” I believe one of the overriding principles of life that we can embrace is that we can relinquish control and trust that someone greater than us is fully aware of what is happening in our lives. I for one leave a lot of my fears on this truth… “Let Go and Let God”!
Dot High-Steed is a Health and Life Coach, who has over 25 years of experience in health/wellness, business and education.
Dot may be reached at:
