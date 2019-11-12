When are you going to own up to the fact that your idol is a bombastic man? Of course, bombastic man is not an impeachable offense, but initiating a quid pro quo with a foreign government, wanting that foreign government to investigate U.S. citizens is.
Witnesses testifying in Congress have seriously alleged that the bombastic man in the Oval Office was looking to get dirt on the Bidens from the Ukrainian government in return for U.S. military aid the bombastic man was withholding.
Former ambassador to Ukraine, Bill Taylor, said “That was crazy.”
Lt. Colonel Vindman who was in combat in Iraq, was wounded and was recently serving in the National Security Council, listened in on bombastic Trump’s phone conversation with President Zelensky, and has told the Congress Trump’s conversation with Zelensky was inappropriate. And from what I read and hear, I say it was as crooked as Richard Nixon saying, “I am not a crook.”
Are people testifying in Congress like Taylor and Vindman lying, like the local columnist says? Are they even liberals? I think not. Trump chose them both because he knew their history.
And as for the Turks, Syrians and Russians cooperating with the U.S. military, nonsense. They did not interfere but they did not like it. The Syrian Interior minister said the U.S. had no right to Syria’s oil fields. The Russians were really disturbed by the move and said it would create complications.
The Turks got what they wanted: the displacement of the Kurds.
Why don’t you own up to the very real truth as to who was helping the U.S. with valuable information for six months leading up to the killing of Baghdadi.
It was the Kurds who even after Trump’s betrayal had spies in the Baghdadi compound working with the Americans. Witnesses like Taylor and Vindman are honest men in government opting for the rule of law against the rule of man. Fox-News analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano says it is plain to see Trump’s impeachment offenses.
The local columnist is grasping for straws in an ill-wind that blows from the Oval Office. Perhaps he thinks himself a better judge than Judge Andrew Napolitano? Or Fox-News political show host Chris Wallace who said Trump’s was a coordinated campaign in Ukraine.
Really, how can anyone be for a lying, sleazy character like we have for president? But Luis, he is a Republican hombre, and “Republicans are squeaky clean.”
Yeah well, Trump needs a good scrubbing. He needs to come clean with the country and resign.
Only now, he is toying with the idea of a “fireside chat” ala Democrat Franklin Roosevelt. Only Trump’s will be, if it happens, a doctored-up version of his phone call transcript with President Zelensky of Ukraine, while Roosevelt’s was an honest address to the nation.
Trump, as usual, is acting like he is a victim who had “a perfect conversation” with Zelensky, and says: they want to impeach me for that?
Well, not exactly. They are investigating your “perfect conversation” with Ukraine which many witnesses have testified was your quid pro quo attempt to get Ukraine to come up with dirt on the Bidens.
And now others are talking about dirt in the Oval Office.
Conservative columnist Michael Gerson wrote that “Americans are starting to see the full global impact of having a president who is ignorant of history, and driven by impulse, immune to advice and dead to the romance of American ideals.”
If boorish Trump is re-elected, America has lost its primary place in the world.
And I’m shocked, and cannot believe that America has brazenly, and boorishly squatted on oil fields that belong to the Syrians.
That is insane, and makes America a bully, and a thief like Russia stealing the Crimea.
Luis Rosas is a local columnist whose contribution appears in the Del Rio News-Herald every Tuesday.
