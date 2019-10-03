A 48-year-old Mexican national admitted to importing 12 kilograms of cocaine via the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge in Laredo, U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick announced.
On June 29, Pedro Moreno-Garcia applied for admission into the country driving a 2010 pickup truck. During the X-ray inspection, officers noticed anomalies within the vehicle’s side door pillars, prosecutors said.
Immediately thereafter, a service detection dog alerted to the vehicle. Law enforcement then searched the truck and discovered 12 bundles of cocaine wrapped in black tape. The drugs weighed a total of 12 kilograms with a value of $384,000, prosecutors said.
Tuesday, in Laredo, Moreno-Garcia pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, admitting he knew there were narcotics in his vehicle and expected to be paid for transporting them.
U.S. District Court Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo will impose sentencing at a later date, yet to be determined. At that time, Moreno-Garcia faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life imprisonment as well as a possible $10 million maximum fine. He has been in custody since his arrests he will remain pending that hearing.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with assistance from Customs and Border Protection. Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony J. Evans is prosecuting the case.
