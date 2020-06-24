The city of Uvalde had its first COVID-19-related death, Mayor Don Mclaughlin announced Wednesday.
Mclaughlin said in a public statement posted in social media the patient who lost his life to COVID-19 complications is an elderly man, and encouraged all Uvaldeans to continue observing preventative measures to protect themselves against the virus causing the respiratory disease.
“It is a sad day for our county today, we’ve had our first death that is COVID-related, so sad for the family that this has happened,” Mclaughlin said.
The mayor said public officials held a meeting Tuesday night, and learned that most the of the new COVID-19 cases developing in Uvalde can be traced to younger people traveling to San Antonio.
“They may be visiting friends that may be sick, coming back to Uvalde and infecting their family … I’m not saying you can’t go out, you can’t go places, but you need to use good common sense, wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands,” Mclaughlin said.
The city of Uvalde is recommending citizens to wear a face mask in public.
Mclaughlin said Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order prevents cities and counties from mandatory use of face masks, but if the state regulations were to change Uvalde will be enforcing them.
“One thing should be clear, the COVID-19 health emergency is not over,” Mclaughlin said.
The mayor also said the city continues to recommend everyone feeling sick to stay home and self-quarantine and to contact a health care provider to get tested.
As of Wednesday, according to data by the City of Uvalde, there are 44 COVID-19 positive cases, with 33 recovered and one fatality in Uvalde and Uvalde County.
