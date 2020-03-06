A comedian known for his appearance on television will present his talent to the local community today, while helping a local cycling celebrity meet his goals.
Andy Huggins brings his comedy to Del Rio at the Ramada Inn at 8 p.m. Huggins took the television audiences by surprise when he presented a comedy skit during the live auditions of America’s Got Talent’s 13th season, in 2018.
Huggins grew up with a passion for comedy, but took on a stable job in order to pay the bills.
“I had hopes it (the audition) would give a boost to my career and it did,” Huggins said.
Huggins’s comedy routine consists of jokes about himself, women, his perspective as a recovering alcoholic and other random topics.
“I love performing, I’ll go any where there’s a job (for me),” Huggins said.
At the time of his audition, Huggins needed at least three votes in order to move on to the Judges’ Cut. Judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell were in favor of Huggins’ performance, whereas judge Mel B did not understand his jokes.
During Huggins’ live audition, it was also revealed Mandel began his career alongside Huggins, almost 40 years ago.
“It’s one of those special memories,” Huggins said, and added it took Mandel a bit to connect the dots.
Huggins also appeared in the 2009 documentary “American: The Bill Hicks Story” and 2014 comedy short “Coming Out.”
DRLaughs, a local comedy group, is excited to bring in Huggins. “We’re excited to bring Huggins to Del Rio. He’s like the godfather of Texas comedy,” DRLaughs Organizer Joel Langton said.
Huggins previously performed in Del Rio and he would “definitely return for a third and fourth time.”
Tickets are available at the Ramada Inn front desk. A percent of VIP table purchases will go toward helping local cyclist Dex Tooke and his participation in the upcoming Race Across America.
For more information, contact DRLaughs at (618) 593 2285 or check out the group on social media.
