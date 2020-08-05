Laughlin AFB change of command

Maj. Gen. Craig Wills, 19th Air Force commander, passes the guidon to Col. Craig D. Prather, 47th Flying Training Wing commander, during the virtual wing change of command ceremony at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, July 31, 2020. Prather takes command after serving as the commander of the 1st Joint Special Operations Air Component at Fort Bragg, N.C.

 Senior Airman Marco Gomez

