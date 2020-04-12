ACUÑA, México – Con el fin de continuar con el suministro de agua potable de las ciudades fronterizas del estado de Tamaulipas, es necesario realizar un trasvaso de 200 metros cúbicos de la Presa Internacional La Amistad en Acuña, Coahuila a la presa Internacional Falcón en Guerrero, Tamaulipas, a partir del jueves 9 de abril a las 12 a.m., contemplando que las operaciones permanezcan hasta el domingo 11 de abril.
El Director de Protección Civil y Bomberos, Carlos Flores Diego, informó que el caudal descargado de la Presa La Amistad, ocasionará un incremento en el nivel del río Bravo hasta llegar a la Presa Internacional Falcón.
Para evitar accidentes, Protección Civil pide a la población y a los migrantes no arriesgar su seguridad y la de su familia, introduciéndose o intentando cruzar el Río Bravo en estas circunstancias.
Recomendó a la población y a los migrantes, que no se acerquen a los márgenes del río Bravo y permanezca en su casa, y sigan las recomendaciones que emite diariamente la Secretaría de Salud.
Citó que para alguna emergencia pueden llamar a los teléfonos 911 y al 772 1818 de la Dirección de Protección Civil y Bomberos, reiterando el llamado de #QuédateEnCasa tanto por esta situación como por la emergencia sanitaria.
Water transfer causing Rio Grande to swell
ACUÑA, Mexico - In order to continue supplying drinking water to border cities along the state of Tamaulipas, International Boundary and Water Commission authorities are transferring 200 cubic meters per second (7,062.93 cubic feet per second) from Amistad Lake in Ciudad Acuña, to Falcon Lake in Guerrero, Tamaulipas, starting Thursday, April 9 at 12 a.m. and until Sunday, April 11.
Civil Protection and Fire Department Municipal Director Carlos Flores Diego said the water coming from Amistad Lake will cause an increase in the level of the Rio Grande River, until it reaches Falcon Dam.
In order to prevent incidents, Flores is asking local citizens and migrants not to risk their life and the lives of their family members. Entering or trying to cross the Rio Grande River in these circumstances is extremely dangerous, he warned.
Flores said nobody should be near the banks of the Rio Grande River, and recommended everyone to stay home, and to follow the daily recommendations by the Health Ministry.
He said that in the event of an emergency the number to call is 911, or the Directorate of Civil Protection and Fire Department at 772 1818.
