Del Rio and regional ranchers and landowners recently met with Border Patrol and area law enforcement officials, and were updated on several issues ranging from the border humanitarian crisis to concerns pertaining ranching and hunting activities, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz invited several local ranch owners and law enforcement officials from the Comstock, Del Rio, Brackettville and Rocksprings areas to a meeting at the Del Rio Sector Border Patrol Headquarters, Tuesday, the agency said.
Close to 90 people attended the meeting, where Ortiz welcomed them and expressed thanks for the continued support from land owners and law enforcement officials in the Del Rio area, the agency said.
“We cannot do this alone,” Ortiz said. “Only through a unity of effort, which involves the entire community working together, can we achieve true control of our border area.”
Ortiz gave statistical updates on the Del Rio Sector’s activity along the border, and provided insight into the sector’s plans to improve relationships with ranchers. In part, this involves the enhancement of an already successful Ranch Liaison Program, in which specially assigned agents establish and maintain regular contact with rural residents and landowners, on whose land Border Patrol agents must patrol every day.
“Building strong relationships with you is extremely important,” Ortiz said. “You all are our eyes and ears out there, so please call us, call your station’s representatives whenever you see anything, and we will get our people out there.”
Ortiz answered many questions from the group, ranging from the ongoing humanitarian crisis to concerns over the disruption of hunting activities. Station leadership and Ranch Liaison agents from the Rocksprings, Comstock, Brackettville and Del Rio stations were present and assisted in answering questions.
They also made themselves available for one-on-one discussions after the presentation.
Earlier in August, Ortiz held a similar meeting with ranchers from the Eagle Pass area.
