Jesus M. Limones Jr. hadn’t yet reached his 20th birthday when he died in Vietnam, more than 8,500 miles from his home in Del Rio.
On Monday, 53 years after his death, members of Del Rio’s American Legion Post #595, led by Commander Luis M. Valdez, presented members of the Limones family still living in Del Rio with a red, white and blue wreath at the site of Limones’ grave in the Sacred Heart Cemetery off West Second Street.
Accepting the wreath were Limones’ older sister, Maria Del Rosario Sanchez; Limones’ younger brother, Manuel R. Limones; and Limones’ uncle, former Val Verde County Judge Manuel “Mike” Fernandez.
Valdez said the presentation of the wreath is an annual tradition for the American Legion post, which is named in Limones’ honor. Limones was the first Del Rio casualty of Vietnam.
“It is a beautiful tradition, because he is deserving of this honor, this memorial,” Valdez said.
Valdez welcomed the members of Limones’ family and thanked them for attending.
“Jesus M. Limones Jr. was born on Oct. 7, 1947, and just 19 years and seven months later, he was taken from us in defense of his country, on May 7, 1967. We started this post on April 9, 1970, at which time we took the name of Jesus M. Limones Jr.,” Valdez said, noting he was still been in high school when the post began and did not yet know Limones’ story.
Valdez said he felt that he grew to know Limones better after listening to the stories told by Limones’ younger brother, Manuel.
“(Jesus Limones) was an honorable person, a good person,” Valdez said, adding he is proud to be the commander of the post named in Limones’ honor.
Valdez invited Sanchez, Limones and Fernandez to come forward so the wreath could be presented.
Before the presentation, Limones told the Legionnaires, “Judge Mike, known to us as ‘Tio Mike,’ has been a legacy to all of us. It was because of him that my brother chose to go to the Marine Corps, as he wanted to follow in his (Fernandez’s) footsteps. We all wanted to follow his footsteps, in one way or another, whether in education, in the military. He has been an inspiration to all of us.”
“We are also gathered not only to honor my brother, but to honor the many people, the many soldiers, who gave their lives for freedom, and that is what this day is all about. My brother will always be in our hearts. Nothing can ever take that from us. Death can come, but love always conquers death,” Limones added.
Following the presentation of the wreath, Fernandez said, “Today is one of the most important days for any American citizen. Today is Memorial Day. Today is the day that we honor and pay tribute to those brave men and women who so gallantly displayed that last measure of devotion for their country, making the supreme sacrifice, giving their lives, so today we remember those wonderful people.
“If I were to express myself in a little more contemporaneous manner, I would say it this way: Today we honor and pay tribute to those brave men and women who talked the talk and also walked the walk,” the former county judge said, thanking the American Legion.
Sanchez said she was grateful her brother was remembered and honored by the American Legion.
“It’s sad, because he’s gone, but what these men do in his honor, I’m very grateful to them, for honoring my brother in this way,” Sanchez said.
Though more than half a century has passed, she said she still misses her brother.
“After all these years, I’ve never forgotten the day we were notified, but he is always in our hearts,” she added.
