Former government employee received an award honoring his 43 years of service in the military and United States Postal Service from the office of U.S. Representative Will Hurd.
Leonel Juarez received a flag and letter of appreciation at the Brackettville U.S. Postal Service Office Thursday afternoon from Carmen Gutierrez, Hurd’s Del Rio office liaison.
Juarez was surprised to receive an award, he did not expect to be recognized for his service by a member of congress. Yet, he was aware of the award ahead of time, as he joked he would’ve shown up in a T-shirt and jeans.
Juarez served in the U.S. Navy from 1974-1977, later joined the postal service in Del Rio in 1979 and after 40 years, recently retired from the Brackettville post office.
“It’s more than half my life,” Juarez said.
Hurd’s letter extended the congressman’s congratulations. “This tremendous accomplishment speaks volumes about your selfless character, hard-work and strong commitment to serving your community,” the letter said.
Brackettville Mayor Andres Rodriguez, Brackettville post office staff and Juarez’s family was present to celebrate the occasion.
Previously, Juarez’s former co-workers surprised him with their own award and party for his accomplishment.
According to Juarez, people always asked him what he did at the post office. “I would always say, ‘I do the same thing differently every day,’” Juarez said.
Now Juarez is enjoying retirement and spending time with his grandchild.
