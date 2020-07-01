A Houston woman was arrested at the Del Rio Port of Entry recently, and is now facing drug charges carrying a lengthy prison term. She was found transporting a large quantity of a controlled substance, police records show.
Stephanie Garcia, 25, was arrested on June 14, at approximately 3:28 p.m. at the Del Rio Port of Entry, 3140 Spur 239, and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, equal or more than 400 grams, police records show.
