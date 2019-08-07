A local businessman was honored at the annual Hispanic business convention over the weekend.
Gilbert Mercado, President of Money Concepts Financial Planning Center in Del Rio, was honored at the 44th Annual Hispanic Business Convention of Texas. Mercado was awarded the 2019 Businessman of the Year from a Small Chamber award.
The convention took place from Thursday through Saturday in San Marcos, Texas. Mercado is one of 10 recipients honored this year by the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce.
Since 2003, Mercado has helped clients in tax planning and preparation, wealth management, financial planning, investments and retirement planning. Mercado enjoys working to improve the local community, according to the event’s public itinerary.
In order to qualify for the award, Mercado had to the meet the following criteria: must be Hispanic, must be a business owner, a member in good standing of the local Hispanic chamber, chamber must be a member in good standing of TAMACC, include description of his business, active involvement in the chamber and the community and a list of major awards, accomplishments, honors, etc.
Mercado is a transplanted Del Rioan, as he was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He earned a Bachelor of Applied Science in organizational leadership from Sul Ross University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Western Governors University.
