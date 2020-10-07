Students and staff at one of the local middle school campuses may have to self-quarantine, after one student tested positive last week.
On Tuesday morning parents and guardians of students at San Felipe Memorial Middle School were notified via email a student tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
“In keeping with SFDRCISD’s practices to respond to COVID-19, we are notifying all student families that a student who was lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 was present on the campus of San Felipe Memorial Middle on September 30, 2020,” San Felipe Memorial Middle School Principal Maryvel Flores said in the letter.
The student’s name or details that may identify the student will not be released by the school, per privacy requirements the school district must follow.
A case investigation has been started by the local health department and any individuals that may have come in close contact with the student will be notified. “All students and staff that came into close contact will be directly notified no later than Tuesday, October 6, 2020,” Flores said.
According to the school district, individuals that came into contact with the student will remain off campus up to 14 days to ensure they do not have the virus, and to prevent any further spread.
“While we do not have reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individual have reason to be concerned, we ask that you, as always, to watch for symptoms of COVID-19,” Flores said.
Students and staff at San Felipe Memorial are encouraged by Flores to contact their health care provider, if they begin experiencing COVID-like symptoms; and if anyone is lab-confirmed to be positive they are to notify the school.
Symptoms students and staff are advised to watch for as indicators of COVID-19 infection are a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher when taken by the mouth, sore throat, new uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain or a new onset of severe headache, especially with a fever.
Those with a chronic allergic or asthmatic cough need to be vigilant of a change in their cough from baseline.
Del Rioans with questions or concerns were advised by Flores to contact the campus at (830) 778 4560.
