The Del Rio Chamber of Commerce honored KVFE Radio general manager Joshua “Josh” Guevara as its “Young Professional of the Year” during its annual awards banquet.
Del Rio Chamber of Commerce President Selina Velasquez presented Guevara with the award, which “recognized a business professional under the age of 40 who established themselves as an exceptional member of the chamber and whose contributions benefit our mission and values.”
“Josh’s involvement on two chamber committees and on our board exhibits ambition, sincerity and dedication, the telling traits of a successful young professional,” Claudia Lopez, the banquet’s master of ceremonies, said as Guevara received the plaque.
In an interview Monday, Guevara said he was “honestly surprised” when his name was called as the recipient of the award.
“I know some people might have had some idea that this was going on, but I was so surprised when my name was called. It was a genuine surprise to me. I really didn’t know, had no clue,” he said.
Guevara said he was extremely pleased to have been honored by the chamber.
“It felt really good, and it was great to be recognized,” he said.
Guevara said he had attended the banquet thinking he would only be giving the invocation and wondered why chamber staff insisted he sit close to the stage.
Guevara was born and raised in Del Rio and was home-schooled.
“Dad (Anastacio Guevera) was our principal and mom (Laura Guevara) was our teacher,” Guevara said.
“I’ve always tried to stay involved with the community. When we were younger, there was a concert ministry that we would do, bringing in different artists, national names in the Christian realm, and we did that for probably a decade or so,” Guevara said.
He said KVFE Radio is owned by Inspiracom, a small network headquartered in Pharr, Texas.
“We got involved with them actually because of the concert ministry. We found out about them when we were holding an event, and we wanted to promote it. They had a station in Eagle Pass, and we connected through there,” Guevara said.
Guevara said his sister started volunteering at the station, and he began volunteering there as well.
“Eventually an employment opportunity came up, and I took it and went to McAllen for about a year to get a feel for what was going on, then came back here,” Guevara said.
The company has 14 stations, Guevara said, and Del Rio is one of those. He said the station focuses on contemporary Christian music and is easy to listen to.
“But it takes a lot of work and a lot of dedication,” Guevara said.
Guevara said when he took over as the station’s general manager, he checked to make sure it was a member of the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce.
“One of the things that’s very important to all of us is staying connected to the community. One of the things that’s really good about our connection to the chamber is that there are a lot of businesses and organizations that have services that can benefit the community, and they may not have a way to get that information out there, and that’s where we come in. We can be that voice,” Guevara said.
He said one of his favorite stories is running a public service announcement for a local organization that was offering free cancer screenings.
“It ran and all of a sudden I got this email with the weirdest subject line I’d ever seen: ‘Thank you for potentially saving a life,’ so I opened it, and it was the organization thanking us because someone had come in for the screening and said they’d heard it on KVFE,” Guevara said.
“We’ve realized that the more we stay connected to the community, the more we can benefit this community,” he added.
Guevara said he is thankful for all the work the chamber and its staffers do in the community.
