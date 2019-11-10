Methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $4,095,705 was recently seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Del Rio Port of Entry, the agency said.
The first seizure occurred on Oct. 28, when customs officers at the Del Rio port of entry referred a white Chevrolet Suburban driven by a 20-year-old man, United States citizen for a secondary examination. An examination utilizing non-intrusive imaging systems resulted in discrepancies within the gas tank of the vehicle. A physical inspection of the vehicle led to the extraction of five packages that contained just over 139 pounds of alleged methamphetamine.
The second seizure occurred just after midnight on Monday, when customs officers encountered a black 2010 Toyota Corolla being driven by a 35-year-old woman, United States citizen. Upon a secondary inspection, officers discovered just over 65 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within candy bags.
Customs officers seized the narcotics, arrested both drivers, and referred the cases to Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.