Generous donations from five local businesses and the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce funded scholarships for nine Del Rio high school graduates now on their way to college.
Each of the following donated $500 apiece to fund the scholarships: Amigo Children’s Dentistry, Continental Ranch/Marilyn Martin Hunt Memorial Scholarship, the Air Force Federal Credit Union, Mr Gatti’s, The Bank & Trust and the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce/Convention and Visitors Bureau/Donna Langford and Linda Henderson Memorial Scholarship.
The Air Force Federal Credit Union funded two $500 scholarships and The Bank & Trust funded three, chamber officials said.
The scholarships were presented Tuesday in a ceremony at the chamber of commerce’s board room inside the Del Rio Civic Center.
The scholarship recipients included, in alphabetical order, Juan Alfonso Gallegos, Danielle Hoyer, Diego R. De Leon, Mia Chanel Martinez, Bernardo Meza, Alex Riley Rawald, Christopher R. Sandoval, Ariana Solorio and Joseph Isaiah Sulaica.
Gallegos, who was awarded the Donna Langford and Linda Henderson Memorial Scholarship, will be attending the University of Texas at San Antonio, where he will be majoring in mechanical engineering.
Hoyer, who was awarded a scholarship by the Air Force Federal Credit Union, will be attending the University of Montana, where she will study theater arts.
De Leon, who was awarded a scholarship funded by The Bank & Trust, will attend the University of Texas at San Antonio, where he will pursue a degree in kinesiology.
Martinez, whose scholarship was funded by The Bank & Trust, will attend the University of Texas at Austin, where she will study astronomy with a concentration on astrophysics.
Meza, who was awarded a scholarship funded by The Bank & Trust, will attend Texas State Technical College in Red Oak, Texas, where he will study manufacturing and mechanical engineering/business.
Rawald, who was awarded a scholarship by the Air Force Federal Credit Union, will be attending DigiPen Institute of Technology in Redmond, Wash., to study digital art and animation.
Sandoval, whose scholarship was funded by Mr Gatti’s, will attend the University of Texas at San Antonio, where he will study criminal justice.
Solorio, who earned the Continental Ranch/Marilyn Martin Hunt Memorial Scholarship, will attend the University of Texas at Austin, where she will study speech pathology.
Amigo Children’s Dentistry funded Sulaica’s scholarship. Sulaica will be attending the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, where he will study nuclear medicine.
Chamber Executive Director Blanca Larson congratulated each of the students who was awarded a scholarship and commented, “Scholarship recipients are urged to keep in contact with their scholarship sponsors as well as to give back to their community in years to come.”
“Chamber members have found that the scholarships that are given to these future leaders will hopefully give them a sense of pride that will carry forward, and one day they can pay it back,” Larson added.
“We ask them to never forget the sacrifices and dedication that their parents, family and teachers have made to help them reach their goals,” Larson said.
