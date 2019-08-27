This was the week America wasn’t. History’s Nero fiddled as Rome burned. Our Mad Hatter went full-Monty Queen of Hearts meets Captains Bligh and Queeq.
Trump called himself “King of Israel”, looked skyward declaring himself “The Chosen One.” He canceled meeting Denmark’s PM for not selling Greenland; ordered companies seek alternatives to China; tweets plunged financial markets, but called Fed Chief Powell an “enemy.”
He issued a rule blocking public knowing treatment and indefinite detention of children in Trump camps; called Democratic voting Jews “disloyal.”
We’re just a disturbed despot’s moment away from demonizing any of us. [See Hannah Arendt, https://is.gd/jKu6KO.] What will it take for his Evangelical base and Congressional GOP to reject this madness?
Robert Kennedy wrote: “Every time we turn our heads the other way when we see the law flouted, when we tolerate what we know to be wrong, when we close our eyes and ears to the corrupt because we are too busy or too frightened, when we fail to speak up and speak out, we strike a blow against freedom and decency and justice.”
Buckle-up! Predictable consequences result when an incompetent; possessed of a malignant narcissistic personality disorder with a distinct authoritarian bent, has the keys to the family car. Prudence dictates hiding them … and those for the nuclear codes!
Barry Zavah
Alpine, Texas
