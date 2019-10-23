A man is facing multiple charges of drug possession, after an incident occurring recently a in south Del Rio.
Juan Jose Patino, 36, was arrested on Oct. 6, at approximately 11 a.m., after being spotted at the 1600 block of Brodbent Avenue making a hand-to-hand transaction with other man, in front of Valdez Grocery, court records show.
Officer Bryan Whipkey saw the two men, and one of them getting into a white Pontiac Grand Am with expired motor vehicle registration, records state.
Whipkey saw the Pontiac leave traveling southbound on Brodbent, and then make a left turn on West Gutierrez Street, a probable cause affidavit states.
Whipkey activated the emergency lights on his assigned patrol unit to conduct a traffic stop for the expired motor vehicle registration violation, and the vehicle came to a stop at the 1700 block of Gillis Avenue, the affidavit states.
While speaking with Patino, Whipkey spotted an open container of Bud Light in the center console of the vehicle, the affidavit states.
Patino and his passengers exited the Pontiac while Whipkey conducted a search of the vehicle.
Whiskey located a syringe between the driver seat and the center console, the syringe contained approximately 3 cc of a clear substance, the affidavit states.
After conducting a test of the substance in the syringe, it tested positive for methamphetamine, the affidavit states.
Patino was arrested and charged with the possession pf a controlled substance, and was transported to the police station for booking and processing, the affidavit states.
Upon arrival to the police station Patino advised Whipkey he had destroyed a small baggie of cocaine by placing it in his mouth, taking a drink of Dr. Pepper and spitting it on the ground during the traffic stop, the affidavit states.
Officers conducted a thorough search of Patino’s person and discovered three small individually packaged plastic baggies consistent with distribution that contained a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, and one small plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine inside Patino’s socks, the affidavit states.
The substances field-tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine, the document states.
The three clear plastic baggies of methamphetamine and the syringe that contained the methamphetamine had a total weight of 5.2 grams, the affidavit states.
The cocaine yielded a weight of .4 grams, the document states.
Patino was charged with the possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater or equal to 4 grams less than 200 grams, a second degree felony; with the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, greater or equal to 4 grams less than 200 grams, a first degree felony; tampering with evident with intent to impair, a third degree felony, and with the possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
