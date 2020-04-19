The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District is preparing to present alternative plans for the spring semester and graduation during an upcoming meeting, as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated school districts in will be closed for the remainder of the school year.
The school district will present the alternative plans to the Board of Trustees during Monday night regular board meeting, at 6 p.m. In light of the ongoing novel coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic and similar to recent board meetings, it will be conducted via teleconference.
The alternative plans are listed as two separate agenda items. The first agenda item will be to approve a plan to determine spring semester grading policy, grade point averages for all high school students this semester and class rank for the graduating Class of 2020.
Following that, alternative plans for a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 will be discussed.
The students will be required to continue participating in the home-based instruction, complete assignments and receive their grades through May 29, school district Public Information Officer Rene “Reno” Luna stated in a release Friday afternoon.
Del Rioans expressed relief at schools remaining closed for the remainder of the school year, while also expressing concerns on this semester’s grading system, graduation plans and the struggle of learning at home.
“I feel like all school districts should be sensitive and understanding by passing all kids to the next grade level,” Nataniel Martinez said. Similar statements were shared by other parents, as concern focused on how the grading system would work for this semester.
Since March 16, the school district transitioned to online classes and began providing assignments via electronic methods or physical mail. Del Rioans stated this method has not been easy for some students.
“I feel for the students who have trouble with distance learning. Some students have to bend over backwards obtaining Wi-Fi or email … teachers are bending over backwards and working extended hours with assignments and grades,” Bob Corbell said.
Corbell added this was the time of year for scholarship announcements and he didn’t want seniors to miss out on that opportunity.
Parents of graduating seniors expressed the disappointment of their children unable to celebrate the momentous occasion.
“I understand the need to do it for the safety of everyone, but as a mother of a senior my heart breaks for these seniors; who have worked so hard and looked forward to the elementary clap out, senior prom, and other moments … especially walking across the stage in front of family and peers to accept their diplomas,” Maria Koehler said.
Liana Escareno, a graduating senior, added it has been heart wrenching as some of the best days in her senior year are not going to happen.
“I really hope that our school district allows us to have some sort of graduation. The district has really been doing their best to figure out a way to make sure seniors don’t get forgotten throughout this pandemic,” Escareno said.
On Friday, Governor Abbott updated his executive order and stated schools will remain closed for the 2019-2020 school year.
“The team of doctors advising us have determined that it would be unsafe to allow students to gather at schools for the foreseeable future,” Abbott said.
The order includes all public, private and higher education institutions. Teachers will be allowed in the classroom for video instruction, to perform administrative duties or to clean out their classrooms, according to Abbott.
Abbott added more details will be provided to public institutions by the Texas Education Agency, as well as how to conduct graduation ceremonies. Similar instructions will be provided to higher education institutions, as well as how to conduct summer classes.
Abbott’s update follows in the heels of President Donald Trump’s plan to begin reopening the United States. Trump’s plan consists of reopening the country in three separate phases, with phase one stating schools will remain closed for the foreseeable future.
