Young Del Rio culinary prospects proved age is just a number, by receiving the highest score and taking home a prize during a cooking challenge held over the weekend.
Elias Solis, Ariana Sophia Martinez, Edward Solis, Samuel Solis Curtis, and Anna Solis Curtis competed in the 11th Annual Paella Challenge in San Antonio, against 30 other chefs and high school students.
The event is hosted by Chef Johnny Hernandez and teams had to create a dish of paella to serve to the public. Paella is a Spanish dish of rice, saffron, chicken, seafood and other ingredients cooked and served in a large shallow pan. Rather than a trophy, Hernandez announced the children are invited to come back to San Antonio, attend a cooking class at the Culinary Institute of America in San Antonio, and eat dinner at The Pearl, a restaurant, brewery and shopping area in San Antonio.
“It was an honorable recognition because no one knew what to do,” Chef Victoria Paz said.
Paz added the team received the highest score, but since the children are not in high school they could not receive the trophy.
“Everyone was super impressed with the ‘Niños’ (children). Our booth was the busiest and their paella was beautiful and full of flavor,” Paz said.
Paz added chefs from the pros side checked out the children’s booth throughout the competition.
The children make up the local team of “Niños Culinarios” (culinary children) which represented Casa de la Cultura and city of Del Rio. The children range between fifth grade to seventh grade.
Paz is looking to sign up the kids to similar competitions during the summer. In the meantime, Niños Culinarios will have a pop up dinner on April 19.
Adults pay a fee and will receive a three course dinner meal cooked by the children.
Paz is also thinking of inviting other chefs to come and participate in a similar kind of challenge in town during the spring.
