On Sunday morning, I set out for the San Felipe Creek, determined to visit an area I have neglected for many months, the grassy banks east of the Sonic Drive-In restaurant.
A channel of the San Felipe Creek flows just east of the restaurant, creating a sort of island of part of the city’s San Felipe Springs Golf Course and Moore Park.
One channel of the creek meanders farther east, and the two channels join up again just upstream of the Dr. Fermin Calderon Boulevard overpass.
Instead of wandering around, I decided to sit on the creek bank and allow the morning to unfold.
It was gray and cool, with a southeast breeze riffling the dark surface of the water. The sound of traffic passing on Highway 90 was a constant, but soon faded into the background.
City workers have removed much of the Arundo donax – carrizo cane – from the banks of creek on the golf course side, and of course, they have not replaced the carrizo with any native vegetation, so have merely traded one grass species for another.
The difference is that they can keep the new grass mowed extremely short, so the creek banks here resemble a stretch of green carpet.
While this may look “neat” and “managed,” these areas are, sadly, devoid of birds, as birds require some brush for shelter from predators.
There is however, one small stretch of trees and brush the city crews have overlooked, sited right across from the lawn on the Sonic side of the creek, and this is the area where most of the bird activity was concentrated.
As I walked toward the creek channel from my car, I heard the distinct wichity-wichity-wichity song of a male Common Yellowthroat greeting the morning and delineating his territory.
A female Vermilion Flycatcher perched in the branches of a tree a dozen feet or so above the surface of the creek. She seemed to pay no attention to the yellowthroat singing below her.
A pair of Great Kiskadees chased each other back and forth across the creek.
A sharp clicking sound, like two rocks being tapped against each other, heralded the arrival of a Green Kingfisher. First a female, then a male.
A Double-crested Cormorant flew by upstream, followed a few minutes later by a Yellow-crowned Night Heron.
A soft splash and a ripple on the surface of the water, and a small, dark water bird floated by me. A female Pied-billed Grebe. She floated, preened the feathers along her back and dove again. I like these little water birds that seem like they’re ducks, but aren’t.
A familiar twittering drew my attention to the sky above the creek, where three small dark shapes flitted and darted. Swallows! The first I’ve seen this year.
I’m sure that these birds are members of the colony of Cave Swallows that nest under the Highway 90 Bridge, but they didn’t stay around long enough for me to make sure.
Karen Gleason is the senior staff writer for the Del Rio News-Herald. She loves nature and the outdoors and has been an avid bird watcher since childhood.
